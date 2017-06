FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A local healthcare company will host a job fair Wednesday to hire nurses.

DaVita will look to hire registered nurses at a job fair June 28 at its Appleseed Home Clinic at 1833 Magnavox Way in Fort Wayne.

DaVita is a Fortune 200 company with “award-winning” training programs and “industry-leading” clinical outcomes, according to a flier.

Those interested in the job fair are encouraged to RSVP to Jaclynn Jackson at jaclynn.jackson@davita.com.