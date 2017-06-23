GearFest 2017 brings thousands to Sweetwater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweetwater’s GearFest got underway Friday with the two-day event expected to bring more than 14,000 people to the company’s complex located off U.S. 30 in northwest Allen County.

GearFest features deals on music gear, demonstrations, workshops with acclaimed engineers and musicians as well as musical performances. The event is free, however attendees will have to register in order to get in.

One of the more unique attractions at this year’s GearFest on-site cymbal making courtesy of SABIAN. Check out the video below for a taste.

Among the many featured presenters are Dweezil Zappa, Terry Bozzio, Eric Johnson and Steve Stevens.

GearFest runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Sweetwater is located at 5501 U.S. Highway 30 W at the intersection with Kroemer Road.

Photos: Sweetwater GearFest View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Sweetwater's GearFest, a two-day celebration of musicians and the gear they love, was held Friday and Saturday, June 23-24, 2017.