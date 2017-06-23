Fruchey transfers from IPFW, eyes a run at 2020 Olympic trials

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Madison Fruchey runs long distances. She also has her sights on a race that’s a long ways away.

The IPFW runner will transfer to Southern Utah to set herself up for a shot at the 2020 Olympic trials.

The Carroll grad chose the university located in Cedar City, Utah due to it being at altitude – thus making the training more strenuous – and the coaching staff. Fruchey represented Team USA in the World Cross Country Championships earlier this years in Uganda. She finished 74th against some of the top competition in the world in the 6K race.