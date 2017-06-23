Free Friday: Fun events that won’t break the bank

Check out these events that won’t cost you a penny!

Sweetwater Customer Appreciation Party and Concert

Food trucks, cash bar and live music

Today

9am-6pm

Sweetwater Pavilion

5501 U.S. Highway 30 West

Free admission

Sweetwater GearFest

Celebration of music and musicians with great deals on instruments and pro audio gear

Saturday, June 24

Sweetwater Sound

5501 U.S. Highway 30 West

9am-6pm

Free and open to the public

Nursing and Clinical Practice Oncology Fair

Today

Parkview Mirro Center

10622 Parkview Plaza Drive Fort Wayne

5pm-9pm

Free admission

Friday Nites Live Summer Concert Series

Featuring music of Todd Harrold and Nick Bobay

Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center

Courtyard Fountain

4130 West Jefferson Boulevard Fort Wayne

Today

6:30pm-8:30pm

Free and open to the public