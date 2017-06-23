Free Friday: Fun events that won’t break the bank

Check out these events that won’t cost you a penny!
Sweetwater Customer Appreciation Party and Concert
Food trucks, cash bar and live music
Today
9am-6pm
Sweetwater Pavilion
5501 U.S. Highway 30 West
Free admission
Sweetwater GearFest
Celebration of music and musicians with great deals on instruments and pro audio gear
Saturday, June 24
Sweetwater Sound
5501 U.S. Highway 30 West
9am-6pm
Free and open to the public
Nursing and Clinical Practice Oncology Fair
Today
Parkview Mirro Center
10622 Parkview Plaza Drive Fort Wayne
5pm-9pm
Free admission
Friday Nites Live Summer Concert Series
Featuring music of Todd Harrold and Nick Bobay
Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center
Courtyard Fountain
4130 West Jefferson Boulevard Fort Wayne
Today
6:30pm-8:30pm
Free and open to the public