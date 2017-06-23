Former Purdue star Carl Landry visits Always 100 camp in Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – After a stellar career at Purdue and nine season in the NBA Carl Landry has seen a thing or two when it comes to the sport of basketball.

The former Boilermaker was looking to pass that knowledge along at the Always 100 camp at the Auburn YMCA Thurdsay morning.

The camp, organized by Fort Wayne’s Vernard Hollins, helps teach the game of basketball to upcoming young players.

Check out the full interview to get Landry’s advice for fellow Boilermaker Caleb Swanigan, his take on his former NBA – the Warriors – dominating the league, and what his next move is after not playing last season.