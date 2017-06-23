East Noble quarterback Andrew McCormick picks Indiana State

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Two-time Fab 15 selection at East Noble senior-to-be Andrew McCormick is heading to Terre Haute.

The standout quarterback verbally committed to Indiana State on Friday evening.

Check out numbers below that McCormick has put up with the Knights:

2016: 222-of-314 passing (71%), 2,835 passing yards, 42 touchdowns

2016: 780 yards rushing, 8 touchdowns

Two-Time “Fab 15” selection

IFCA 4A junior all-state selection

Associated Press 4A all-state honorable mention

4,461 career passing yards with 63 TDs

1,541 career rushing yards with 14 TDs

Set single game school record for passing yards (487 vs. Warsaw) and TD passes (6 vs. Huntington North)

Holds single season school record for passing yards, completion percentage, and TD passes

School’s all-time leader in TD passes, second in career passing yards (A.J. Dove: 5,005 yards, 2008-10)