Donley announces USF All-double decade selections

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – University of Saint Francis Head Football Coach Kevin Donley welcomed back 19 years of Cougars team members and announced the USF All-Double Decade Team on Friday night.
The Cougars will play the 20th season in the history of the football program starting this fall, all under the guidance of Donley who guided USF to the 2016 NAIA Football Championship Series crown. Selections from that championship team to the 20-year team include 11 players, five who return to play in the 20th season — QB Nick Ferrer, who returns for his senior season this fall; WR Seth Coate, who set NAIA records for TD receptions in a season and consecutive game TD receptions; junior TB Justin Green; offensive linemen Keegan Bruner, Zach Minardo and NAIA Rimington Award winner Brian Gegner; defensive linemen Lucas Sparks and senior Eric Hemmelgarn; junior LB Piercen Harnish; senior LB Spencer Cowherd and specialist kicker Ryan Nix.
Also selected was NAIA Player(s) of the Year Cory Jacquay (2004) and Brian Kurtz (2006).
The team was selected through social media voting and the USF coaching staff.
USF 20-Year All-Double Decade Team
Alphabetical order by position.
QUARTERBACKS
Chris Bramell 2002 – 2005
Nick Ferrer 2014 – 2017
Jeremy Hibbeln 1998 – 2001
WIDE RECEIVERS
Jared Clodfelter 2007 – 2010
Seth Coate 2013 – 2016
Jeremy Dutcher 1998 – 2000
Aaron Knight 2010 – 2013
Andy Papagiannis 2002 – 2005
Zach Rainey 2004 – 2007
Cam Smith 2012 – 2015
Bo Thompson 2004 – 2007
TIGHT END
Curt Garwood 2001 – 2004
WINGBACKS
Cory Jacquay 2002 – 2005
Kiante Lindsay 1998 – 2000
Jason Nicodemus 2013 – 2016
Luther Stroder 2000 – 2003
TAILBACKS
Antoin Campbell 2011 – 2014
Daniel Carter 2006 – 2009
Justin Green 2015 – 2018
Michael Ledo 2002 – 2005
OFFENSIVE LINE
James Bettcher 1999-2002
Keegan Bruner 2013-2016
Corey Cronk 2008-2013
Cameron Edwards 2010 – 2013
Brian Gegner 2013 – 2016
Gus Hancock 2012 – 2015
Adam Jacobowitz 2002 – 2005
Nick Krinn 2002 – 2005
Zach Minardo 2013 – 2016
Trent Schott 1998 – 2001
Adam Sherman 2001 – 2004
Brian Smiley 2004 – 2007
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
Matthew Carden 2010 – 2013
Tim Farrell 2005 – 2008
Alred Fertil 1998 – 1999
Luke Foster 1999 – 2002
Eric Hemmelgarn 2015 – 2017
William Knepper 2004 – 2007
Vincent Price 2004 – 2007
Lucas Sparks 2013 – 2016
Chris Van Horn 2001 – 2004
Mike Wessel 1998 – 2001
LINEBACKERS
Jason Coriano 1998 – 2001
Spencer Cowherd 2014 – 2017
Dan Ebey 1999 – 2002
Piercen Harnish 2015 – 2018
Brody Kalbaugh 2009 – 2012
Brian Kurtz 2003 – 2006
Ben Rogers 2001 – 2003
Devon Rush 2010 – 2013
Marty Starks 2002 – 2004
Carl Thomas 2006 – 2009
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Will Barnes 1998 – 2001
Taylor Brown 2010 – 2013
Paul Carter III 2004 – 2008
Clarence Ellington 2002 – 2004
Justin Faires 1998 – 2001
Alan Ganaway 2000 – 2003
Jamie Holman 2002 – 2005
Scott Payne 1998 – 2001
Kory Stamps 2011 – 2014
Cale Tabler 2012 – 2015
SPECIALIST
Rhys Barnhart 2006 – 2009
Kollin Carman 2010- 2013
Austin Coleman 2009 – 2013
Ryan Nix 2013 – 2016
Maciek Szaferski 1998
Emerson Ueber 2011 – 2013
USF American Football Coaches Association (AFCA)
All-America selections
SAINT FRANCIS, IND
BROWN, Taylor 2012 1st DB
BRUNER, Keegan 2016 2nd OL
CARMAN, Kollin 2013 2nd P
COATE, Seth 2016 1st TE
CRONK, Corey ‘10-11 1st OL
DUTCHER, Jeremy 1999 2nd WR
2000 1st WR
EDWARDS, Cam 2013 1st OL
FARRELL, Tim 2008 1st DL
GANAWAY, Alan 2003 1st DB
HANCOCK, Gus 2015 1st OL
HOLMAN, Jamie ‘04-05 1st DB
JACOBOWITZ, Adam 2005 2nd OL
JACQUAY, Cory 2004 1st RB
KNEPPER, William 2005 1st DL
KRINN, Nick 2003 2nd OL
‘04-05 1st OL
KURTZ, Brian ‘05-06 1st LB
LEASURE, Jarod 2005 1st OL
PAYNE, Scotty 2001 1st DB
SPARKS, Lucas 2016 2nd DL
STAMPS, Kory 2013 2nd DB
VAN HORN, Chris 2004 1st DL
