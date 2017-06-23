Donley announces USF All-double decade selections

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – University of Saint Francis Head Football Coach Kevin Donley welcomed back 19 years of Cougars team members and announced the USF All-Double Decade Team on Friday night.

The Cougars will play the 20th season in the history of the football program starting this fall, all under the guidance of Donley who guided USF to the 2016 NAIA Football Championship Series crown. Selections from that championship team to the 20-year team include 11 players, five who return to play in the 20th season — QB Nick Ferrer, who returns for his senior season this fall; WR Seth Coate, who set NAIA records for TD receptions in a season and consecutive game TD receptions; junior TB Justin Green; offensive linemen Keegan Bruner, Zach Minardo and NAIA Rimington Award winner Brian Gegner; defensive linemen Lucas Sparks and senior Eric Hemmelgarn; junior LB Piercen Harnish; senior LB Spencer Cowherd and specialist kicker Ryan Nix.

Also selected was NAIA Player(s) of the Year Cory Jacquay (2004) and Brian Kurtz (2006).

The team was selected through social media voting and the USF coaching staff.

USF 20-Year All-Double Decade Team

Alphabetical order by position.

QUARTERBACKS

Chris Bramell 2002 – 2005

Nick Ferrer 2014 – 2017

Jeremy Hibbeln 1998 – 2001

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jared Clodfelter 2007 – 2010

Seth Coate 2013 – 2016

Jeremy Dutcher 1998 – 2000

Aaron Knight 2010 – 2013

Andy Papagiannis 2002 – 2005

Zach Rainey 2004 – 2007

Cam Smith 2012 – 2015

Bo Thompson 2004 – 2007

TIGHT END

Curt Garwood 2001 – 2004

WINGBACKS

Cory Jacquay 2002 – 2005

Kiante Lindsay 1998 – 2000

Jason Nicodemus 2013 – 2016

Luther Stroder 2000 – 2003

TAILBACKS

Antoin Campbell 2011 – 2014

Daniel Carter 2006 – 2009

Justin Green 2015 – 2018

Michael Ledo 2002 – 2005

OFFENSIVE LINE

James Bettcher 1999-2002

Keegan Bruner 2013-2016

Corey Cronk 2008-2013

Cameron Edwards 2010 – 2013

Brian Gegner 2013 – 2016

Gus Hancock 2012 – 2015

Adam Jacobowitz 2002 – 2005

Nick Krinn 2002 – 2005

Zach Minardo 2013 – 2016

Trent Schott 1998 – 2001

Adam Sherman 2001 – 2004

Brian Smiley 2004 – 2007

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Matthew Carden 2010 – 2013

Tim Farrell 2005 – 2008

Alred Fertil 1998 – 1999

Luke Foster 1999 – 2002

Eric Hemmelgarn 2015 – 2017

William Knepper 2004 – 2007

Vincent Price 2004 – 2007

Lucas Sparks 2013 – 2016

Chris Van Horn 2001 – 2004

Mike Wessel 1998 – 2001

LINEBACKERS

Jason Coriano 1998 – 2001

Spencer Cowherd 2014 – 2017

Dan Ebey 1999 – 2002

Piercen Harnish 2015 – 2018

Brody Kalbaugh 2009 – 2012

Brian Kurtz 2003 – 2006

Ben Rogers 2001 – 2003

Devon Rush 2010 – 2013

Marty Starks 2002 – 2004

Carl Thomas 2006 – 2009

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Will Barnes 1998 – 2001

Taylor Brown 2010 – 2013

Paul Carter III 2004 – 2008

Clarence Ellington 2002 – 2004

Justin Faires 1998 – 2001

Alan Ganaway 2000 – 2003

Jamie Holman 2002 – 2005

Scott Payne 1998 – 2001

Kory Stamps 2011 – 2014

Cale Tabler 2012 – 2015

SPECIALIST

Rhys Barnhart 2006 – 2009

Kollin Carman 2010- 2013

Austin Coleman 2009 – 2013

Ryan Nix 2013 – 2016

Maciek Szaferski 1998

Emerson Ueber 2011 – 2013

USF American Football Coaches Association (AFCA)

All-America selections

SAINT FRANCIS, IND

BROWN, Taylor 2012 1st DB

BRUNER, Keegan 2016 2nd OL

CARMAN, Kollin 2013 2nd P

COATE, Seth 2016 1st TE

CRONK, Corey ‘10-11 1st OL

DUTCHER, Jeremy 1999 2nd WR

2000 1st WR

EDWARDS, Cam 2013 1st OL

FARRELL, Tim 2008 1st DL

GANAWAY, Alan 2003 1st DB

HANCOCK, Gus 2015 1st OL

HOLMAN, Jamie ‘04-05 1st DB

JACOBOWITZ, Adam 2005 2nd OL

JACQUAY, Cory 2004 1st RB

KNEPPER, William 2005 1st DL

KRINN, Nick 2003 2nd OL

‘04-05 1st OL

KURTZ, Brian ‘05-06 1st LB

LEASURE, Jarod 2005 1st OL

PAYNE, Scotty 2001 1st DB

SPARKS, Lucas 2016 2nd DL

STAMPS, Kory 2013 2nd DB

VAN HORN, Chris 2004 1st DL

Founded in 1890 as a comprehensive university in the Catholic Franciscan tradition, the University of Saint Francis offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs through the School of Health Sciences, School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Keith Busse School of Business and Entrepreneurial Leadership and School of Creative Arts. In addition to its traditional programs, USF designs focused curricula for working adults in Fort Wayne, Crown Point and online. The university opened a Downtown Fort Wayne Campus in the fall of 2016 that features business, entrepreneurship and music technology programs. Currently 2,300 students from a broad geographic region attend USF for its academic excellence.