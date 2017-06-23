Bombing in southwest Pakistan kills at least 2, wounds 10

By Published:
Pakistani police officers clear the way for an ambulance to arrive at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda town, some 35 kilometers (21 miles) outside the city of Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. Gunmen stormed Bacha Khan University named after the founder of an anti-Taliban political party in the country's northwest Wednesday, killing some people, officials said. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a powerful bomb has exploded near the office of the provincial police chief in southwest Pakistan, killing at least two persons and wounding 10 others.

Police spokesman Shahzada Farhat says the attack took place Friday morning in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Baluchistan province.

TV footage showed several badly damaged cars and a road littered with broken glass. No one has claimed responsibility.

Pakistani Taliban and Islamic militants have previously targeted the province, which for over a decade has been the scene of a low-intensity insurgency by nationalist and separatist groups demanding a bigger share of regional resources.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts