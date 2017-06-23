Blackmon Jr. heading to Sixers on free agent deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Indiana University star James Blackmon Jr. didn’t hear his name called during Thursday night’s NBA Draft, but the Fort Wayne native didn’t have to wait too long afterward to get an NBA opportunity.

Blackmon is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers on a free agent deal.

He’s in the same situation that former I.U. players Yogi Ferrell and Troy Williams were in at this point last year – and Ferrell eventually become the starting point guard for the Dallas Mavericks while Williams earned a role in the rotation of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Blackmon graduated from I.U. in three years and left Bloomington with one year of eligibility remaining. He led the Hoosiers this past season at 17 points per game.