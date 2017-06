FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ball State fans in Fort Wayne didn’t have to take a trip to Muncie to talk to their favorite coaches on Thursday.

The Northeastern Indiana chapter of the Ball State University Alumni Association hosted the Cardinal Classic Golf and Dinner Outing at Chestnut Hills Golf Club.

Among the BSU coaches in attendance were head football coach Mike Neu & head men’s basketball coach James Whitford.

Click on their interviews to hear from them both!