Authorities ID child killed on Alabama beach

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Arkansas farmer David Hillman says Tropical Depression Cindy could actually help the rice and corn he grows in the southeastern section of his state.

“If there’s not so much rain, it could end up being beneficial,” the farmer from Almyra said. “A couple inches? Yes. I don’t think we’d have a problem with that. Now if we get wind and it knocks the corn down, well, I don’t want that.”

The forecast for his area, 55 miles (90 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock, Arkansas called for 2-4 inches (50-100 millimeters) of rain and winds about 20 mph (32 kph), winds that Hillman said would be OK. Summer thunderstorms in the area can easily produce that much rain in a short period of time, with or without a tropical storm around.

Hillman said the Almyra area had not received significant rainfall in more than a week, and that a nearby farmer on Thursday was running his irrigation system even though rain was on the horizon.

“I wondered what he was doing, but everybody has to make their own decisions,” Hillman said.

