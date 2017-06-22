Wanted robbery suspect captured following hostage situation in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) A man suspected of carrying out multiple armed robberies in the Fort Wayne area has been captured by authorities in Indianapolis following a hostage standoff that started Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis.

On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding 44-year-old Tracy Lloyd.

On Wednesday, according to WISH-TV, a hostage situation unfolded after parole officers went to a hotel on the west side of Indianapolis. The man inside one of the hotel rooms, who turned out to be Lloyd, threatened to kill his girlfriend, who was also inside the room if officers tried to get inside.

A four-hour standoff ensued, involving the evacuation of a nearby park and a warning to rush-hour commuters. The standoff ended peacefully with Lloyd being taken into custody.

After Lloyd’s arrest for a parole violation, detectives searched the hotel room where they found a firearm allegedly used during the standoff.

He also faces preliminary charges of confinement, pointing a firearm, possession of firearm by a serious violent felon, and interfering with the reporting of a crime. He was taken to the Arrestee Processing Center. The Marion County prosecutor will review the case.

Fort Wayne police did not give any details regarding the robberies Lloyd allegedly committed in the area.