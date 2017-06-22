Swanigan selected 26th overall by Trailblazers in the NBA Draft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From homeless to the NBA, Caleb Swanigan’s incredible journey continues to the next step.

The Homestead graduate and consensus All-American at Purdue was selected in the first round – 26th overall – by the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Swanigan averaged 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, while shooting 52.7 percent from the field, 44.7 percent from 3-point range. He was surrounded with family, friends and his college teammates in Fort Wayne.

