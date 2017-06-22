Barnes: Swanigan is prepared to take the next step in NBA Draft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the biggest night of Biggie’s life.

Homestead and Purdue standout Caleb Swanigan hopes to hear his named called in the NBA Draft and find a home in basketball.

Swanigan was a consensus All-American in his sophomore year with the Boilermakers. He averaged 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, while shooting 52.7 percent from the field, 44.7 percent from 3-point range.

He’s projected to be drafted late in the first round or even early in the second round.

Caleb’s adoptive father, Roosevelt Barnes, was live with WANE-TV at 6 p.m. to the discuss the amazing journey that has led up to tonight.