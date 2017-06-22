Swanigan chats with WANE-TV prior to NBA Draft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Caleb Swanigan will be selected in tonight’s NBA Draft – the big question for Biggie is “Where?”

Swanigan spoke with WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini about the anticipation of tonight at the former Purdue star’s draft party.

The event, which is invitation-only to family and friends, is being attended by the Purdue basketball team as well – including head coach Matt Painter and the entire staff.

Tune into WANE-TV tonight at 11 to see where Swanigan will start his NBA career!