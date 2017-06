FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another focal point of the Snider defense made his college decision.

Snider linebacker Austin France has decided to continue his football career at Western Michigan. As a junior, he made 85 total tackles and picked off four passes while deflecting five more.

He was a crucial part of the Panthers defense that allowed just 14.3 points per game a year ago. France helped lead Snider to the SAC title game and 5A semi-state.