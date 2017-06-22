Snider DT Lawrence Johnson commits to Purdue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Even after a coaching change, Purdue made Lawrence Johnson a priority. Not long after that, Snider defensive lineman made the Boilermakers his commitment.

Johnson decided to continue his athletic career in West Lafayette on Thursday.

In 2016 he was a force on the Panthers defense. Johnson made 43 tackles – including 11 tackles for loss – to go along with 8 sacks and 2 forces fumbles. He was selected to the Associated Press 5A All-State honorable mention as a junior. Johnson helped lead Snider to the SAC title game and a trip to 5A semi-state.

Purdue hired new head coach Jeff Brohm on December 5th and reached out to Johnson just a few days later.