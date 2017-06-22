Salvation Army kicks off 2017 edition of Tools for Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Salvation Army kicked off its annual Tools for Schools program Thursday to help send kids in Allen County back to class with all the supplies they need to be successful.

The program relies on donations to help assist families in need with book bags, pens, pencils, markers and other supplies.

In 2016, The Salvation Army provided over 1,100 students with 24,985 new school supplies.

“Heading back to school is stressful enough for children without having to worry about not having the right supplies,” said Timothy Smith, Social Services Director for the Salvation Army. “We want to equip children with the tools they need and give them a fresh outlook on what they can achieve.”

Donations can be dropped off at barrels that have been placed outside many local businesses, including WANE-TV, which is a proud sponsor. The station is located at 2915 West State Blvd. in Fort Wayne.

For a complete list of donation site, which include Walgreens stores, can be found at www.safortwayne.org.

Items needed include the following, however monetary donations are also accepted:

Book bags

Disinfectant wipes

Dry erase markers

Pink erasers

Folders with prongs

Glue sticks (Large)

Hand sanitizer

Post-it notes

Composition notebooks

Protractor (clear plastic)

Pencil bag

Ruler

Tissues

Zipper storage bags (gallon size)

Crayons (16 or 24 count)

Spiral notebooks

Colored pencils

Pencils

Pens

Loose leaf paper

Yellow highlighters

Pocket folders

Index dividers