Police release pictures of Family Dollar robber

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are hoping someone recognizes the man captured by surveillance cameras who robbed a Family Dollar store on Monday.

The robbery took place just before 9 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at 6443 Bluffton Road. According to police, the man walked into the store when no customers were inside and began shopping. Upon checking out, the man pulled a gun and ordered the clerk to put money from the cash register into a bag. He then restrained the clerk and another employee with zip ties. He then fled out the front door.

He’s described as being about 5′ 5″ tall, 165 pounds with dark curly hair. He was wearing a black hat that read “Queen” in pink letters along with a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

