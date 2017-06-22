Police raid suspected drug-trafficking home, arrest 2

By Published: Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police arrested two people after raiding what they described as a home for apparent drug trafficking.

Joycelyn Griffin (left) and Patrick Tinker Jr. (right) are pictured.

Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division and the Emergency Services Team served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Thurston Court, in the Hampton Village subdivision off Wallen Road. Inside, police found evidence of drug trafficking including a digital scale and about $9,000, according to a news release.

Two suspects in the home were arrested during the raid. Joycelyn D. Griffin and Patrick N. Tinker each face felony charges of Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Possession of Cocaine or Narcotics Drug.

Related Posts