Police raid suspected drug-trafficking home, arrest 2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police arrested two people after raiding what they described as a home for apparent drug trafficking.

Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division and the Emergency Services Team served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Thurston Court, in the Hampton Village subdivision off Wallen Road. Inside, police found evidence of drug trafficking including a digital scale and about $9,000, according to a news release.

Two suspects in the home were arrested during the raid. Joycelyn D. Griffin and Patrick N. Tinker each face felony charges of Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Possession of Cocaine or Narcotics Drug.