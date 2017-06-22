Police: Man exposed himself to girls at Walmart – again

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A 27-year-old Garrett man was arrested Wednesday on allegations he exposed himself to girls in the parking lot of the Auburn Walmart store.

Guy R. Cumming faces charges of misdemeanor Public Indecency and felony Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors after Auburn Police were called Wednesday to the Walmart on Touring Drive in Auburn on a report that a man had exposed himself to girls in the parking lot.

Police arrived and arrested Cumming.

Wednesday’s arrest comes after a June 11 incident in the Walmart parking lot in which Cumming allegedly exposed himself, according to police. It’s not clear if he was taken into custody for that incident.

No other information was provided.