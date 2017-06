BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WANE) – The Pacers are turning over a new leaf – but they have haven’t parted ways with Paul George yet.

Indiana selected T.J. Leaf out of UCLA with the 18th pick in the NBA Draft. The forward out of UCLA averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Bruins.

T.J.’s father, Brad, went to Lawrence North High School and played college basketball at the University of Evansville.

Indiana also has the 47th selected in the second round.