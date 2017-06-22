One hurt in chain-reaction crash on I-69

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) One person was hurt in a crash Thursday that may have been the result of another crash earlier in the afternoon.

Chasse Marcel was heading south on I-69 near mile marker 337 in DeKalb County when he swerved to avoid traffic that was slowed. He hit the back of another vehicle, which was pushed into a third vehicle. Marcel left the road and crossed into the median into the northbound lanes. He was pinned inside his vehicle and suffered a broken leg.

The other two drivers weren’t hurt.

Just a couple of hours earlier and one mile away, a semi driver lost control and crashed in a construction zone on southbound I-69. The driver wasn’t hurt, but the rig was leaking oil and fuel. The interstate was closed for several hours and traffic had to be re-routed.