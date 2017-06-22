Man stabbed during Huntington’s Heritage Days

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A man was repeatedly stabbed while at Huntington’s Heritage Days street fair over the weekend.

Huntington Police Chief Chad Hacker told NewsChannel 15 on Thursday that an argument escalated into an altercation Saturday night at the fair in the city’s downtown area. Police and medics arrived and found a man down, suffering from at least three stab wounds. He has since been released from the hospital.

Hacker said that his investigators know each person involved in the incident and that detectives are working the case. The findings will be forwarded to the Huntington County Prosecutor’s Office later, Hacker said.

No arrests have been made and Hacker would not identify the suspects or say how many there were.

Since the incident, the victim’s mother told NewsChannel 15 a “homeless person” stabbed her son, Dalton, and that Huntington Police refused to file a report about the incident. Dalton, too, said detectives refused to provide him with a copy of their report.

The mother called the stabbing “a hate crime.” She did not explain why.

Hacker said there is no reason to believe that this was a hate crime.