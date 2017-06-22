Indiana man sentenced in attack on Michigan state trooper

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A 21-year-old Indiana man convicted in an attack on a Michigan State Police trooper is expected to be behind bars for at least 14 years.

Michael Barber of Mishawaka was sentenced Wednesday in Berrien County, Michigan. He said in a letter to the trooper that he didn’t intend to hurt him. A jury last month convicted him of assault, attempting to disarm a police officer and other charges.

Police say Trooper Garry Guild was chasing a stolen motorcycle Feb. 20 in Berrien County near the Indiana state line. Barber charged Guild after crashing the motorcycle. Police say his half brother 19-year-old Travis Wise, of Middlebury, Indiana, then pulled up and joined in attacking Guild.

Two motorists stopped the men, allowing the officer to arrest his attackers. Wise is awaiting trial.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.