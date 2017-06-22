Semi crash disrupts traffic on I-69 in DeKalb County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The southbound lanes of I-69 at mile marker 328 in DeKalb County are closed according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Traffic is being detoured onto State Road 8 at mile marker 329 to State Road 327 to CR 56 to CR 11A and back onto I-69 at mile marker 326.
Indiana State Police sent a news release indicating the crash involves a semi leaking an unknown liquid and that traffic has also been restricted in the northbound lanes.
The crash apparently took place in a construction zone.