Semi crash disrupts traffic on I-69 in DeKalb County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The southbound lanes of I-69 at mile marker 328 in DeKalb County are closed according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Traffic is being detoured onto State Road 8 at mile marker 329 to State Road 327 to CR 56 to CR 11A and back onto I-69 at mile marker 326.

Indiana State Police sent a news release indicating the crash involves a semi leaking an unknown liquid and that traffic has also been restricted in the northbound lanes.

The crash apparently took place in a construction zone.

I-69 SB ALL LANES CLOSED at MM 328 in #DeKalbCounty. #EmergencyDetour: SR 8 (MM 329) to SR 327 to CR 56 to CR 11A to the I-69 ramp (MM 326). pic.twitter.com/HtUR0y0mkp — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) June 22, 2017