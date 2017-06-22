Hotel condemned amid electrical wiring issues; 32 guests evacuated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Building Department has condemned a northwest-side hotel after discovering unsafe wiring and unlivable conditions inside, a move that will displace more than 30 people.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police and building inspectors began removing guests from the Country Hearth Inn at 2908 Goshen Road, near Coliseum Boulevard and the Interstate 69 interchange. A building official told NewsChannel 15 that the hotel had until 3 p.m. Thursday to correct electrical wiring issues inside the building, but it had not.

Officials said the wiring issues were discovered Wednesday, when the sprinkler system went off in the hotel. Inspectors arrived to find electrical wiring hanging from the ceilings in hallways throughout the main floor of the two-story hotel.

One building inspector told NewsChannel 15 that the hotel had eight other violations that made the hotel unlivable.

Thirty-two guests were evacuated from the hotel. The Department of Homeland Security was called in to assists guests with other accommodations, NewsChannel 15 learned.

The hotel is expected to be closed for at least two days while the wiring and other issues are fixed, an official told NewsChannel 15.

Photos: Inside the condemned Country Hearth Inn View as list View as gallery Open Gallery An official works inside the Country Hearth Inn on Goshen Road after it was condemned due to electrical wiring issues on Thursday, June 22, 2017. An official works inside the Country Hearth Inn on Goshen Road after it was condemned due to electrical wiring issues on Thursday, June 22, 2017. An official works inside the Country Hearth Inn on Goshen Road after it was condemned due to electrical wiring issues on Thursday, June 22, 2017. An official works inside the Country Hearth Inn on Goshen Road after it was condemned due to electrical wiring issues on Thursday, June 22, 2017.