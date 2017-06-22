Hoosiers Anunoby chosen by Raptors in the NBA Draft

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – From Bloomington to the NBA.

Indiana forward O.G. Anunoby was selected by the Toronto Raptors with the 23rd pick in the NBA Draft.

He averaged 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists last year with the Hoosiers.

Still yet to have their names called are Thomas Bryant and James Blackmon Jr. Bryant averaged 12.6 and 6.6 rebounds in Bloomington last year. Blackmon Jr was and Indiana All-Star from Marion. He recorded 17.0 points per game and also tallied 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest for the Hoosiers.