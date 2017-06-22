FWPD: Hotel night clerk tied up, robbed at gunpoint

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The night clerk at a West Coliseum Boulevard hotel was tied up and robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Fort Wayne police were called to the Suburban Extended Stay, 3320 West Coliseum Boulevard, around 5:15 a.m.

Investigators said the clerk was doing laundry when three males approached him. All three were armed with handguns.

They ordered the clerk to the ground and tied him up in the laundry room. They took his keys and cellphone and made entry into the office where they got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A police K-9 officer attempted to track the suspects. The K-9 officer went towards the back of the hotel but was not able to locate anyone. Other officers canvassed the immediate area but were not able to find any suspects.

Police have not provided descriptions of the suspects, but detectives are looking over high quality surveillance video at the motel.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.