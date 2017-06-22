Covington Art Fair hosting 25th event this weekend

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) The Covington Art Fair will hold its 25th straight event this weekend at the Covington Plaza shopping center off West Jefferson Boulevard.

The Covington Art Fair is one of the largest fine arts fairs in the region, featuring artwork of local, regional and national artists. More than 80 artists will feature unique artwork from every medium.

The event includes live jazz music and many plaza merchants will feature special items and demonstrations.

The show will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission cost.