Tech’s McClain, Biagini honored with NAIA Gold Gloves

KANSAS CITY – The NAIA, American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and Rawlings announced the 2017 Gold Glove Team Wednesday and the Indiana Tech baseball team had two student-athletes, shortstop Dante Biagini and first baseman Glen McClain, awarded the highest fielding honor in the nation. They are the first recipients of the award in program history.

Biagini finished the season with a .960 fielding percentage in 56 games, all starts, in his first season with the Orange and Black. The San Francisco, California native committed just nine errors in 223 chances, recorded 62 putouts and 152 assists and helped turn 30 double plays.

McClain added another award to his shelf for his historic season after being named an NAIA All-American and the CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year earlier this month, finishing with a .991 fielding percentage in 58 games for the Warriors. The Fremont, Indiana native committed just five errors in 529 chances while recording 494 putouts and 30 assists. He would help turn 45 double plays.

The ABCA/Rawlings NAIA Gold Glove Team is selected by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee.