Silver Alert declared for Carmel man

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) Police across the state need your help finding a man they believe to be in danger. 63-year-old William “Bill” Steele was last seen Wednesday morning in Indianapolis.

He’s described to be six feet five inches tall, 260 pounds, with gray/balding hair and blue eyes. Steele was last seen wearing a turquoise polo shirt, khaki shorts, and dark colored boat shoes.

He may be disoriented and require medical assistance. Steele is believed to be driving a Gold 2009 Lexus with Indiana plate ULJ795.

If you have any information on where Steele might be, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-773-1282 or 911.