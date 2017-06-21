Parkview honored with nursing excellence recognition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Parkview Health has earned national recognition for nursing excellence.

In a ceremony Wednesday at the Parkview Mirro Center, officials announced that Parkview Health earned Magnet recognition. The designation is granted by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program to health systems that meet high standards for nursing excellence.

“Achieving Magnet recognition reinforces the culture of excellence that is the hallmark of our mission in northeast Indiana,” said Mike Packnett, president and CEO of Parkview Health. “It is objective proof of our commitment to provide the very best patient-centered care. This is a direct reflection of not only Parkview’s amazing nurses, but our physicians and the 11,000 other co-workers, from all hospitals and facilities, who put the patient first every day.”

Parkview Health passed a rigorous and lengthy review process, including an electronic application, written patient care documentation, on-site visits and a review, to achieve the recognition. Just 7 percent of the more than 6,300 hospitals in the United States receive Magnet recognition.

Parkview’s seven hospitals are among only 14 others in the state of Indiana.

“Magnet recognition offers our community a distinguished standard for measuring quality of care,” said Judy Boerger, chief nursing executive at Parkview Health. “At Parkview, we don’t just talk about compassionate and expert care, we define it through every interaction. We empower our nursing teams to do what is best for patients, we inspire one another to grow personally and professionally, and – most importantly – we put patients and their families at the center of everything we do.”

Boerger said Parkview nurses showcase “world-class teamwork,” which translates into high-quality patient care.

The Magnet designation is valid for four years. Recipients must go through a renewal process after that period.