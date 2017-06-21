No conclusion yet on US student’s cause of death

CINCINNATI (AP) — A coroner hasn’t reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after he was released from North Korea in a coma.

Hamilton County’s Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco’s (LAK’-schmee sam-MAHR’-kohz) office said Tuesday that only an external examination was performed on Otto Warmbier’s body, per his family’s request. It says his family objected to an autopsy.

The statement says the office has reviewed medical records and talked extensively with his treating physicians. There will be more interviews and records reviewed.

The University of Virginia student died Monday. He had been accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner in North Korea while visiting with a tour group and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.