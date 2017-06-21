Moped rider critically hurt in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A moped rider was taken to a hospital after crashing with a vehicle at a near-downtown intersection mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Police and medics were called just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Oakland and 3rd streets on a report of a crash. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that a moped collided with a silver passenger car there.

Fort Wayne Police spokesman Michael Joyner said the moped rider – and adult male – was trapped under the car and had to be pulled out by firefighters and medics. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Joyner said.

Investigators believe the moped was headed south on Oakland Street when the rider disregarded a yield sign and proceeded into the intersection with 3rd Street. There, Joyner said car and moped collided.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital, as well, but only because she was “distraught,” Joyner said.

At the scene, a moped lay on its side. Two small SUVs were parked inside of police caution tape.

The intersection was closed to traffic while police investigated.