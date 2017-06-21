Minor injuries in I-69 rollover crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on I-69 in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 336, approximately two miles north of the Waterloo exit.

Investigators said a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Freese, 59, Auburn, was following behind a vehicle driven by Richard Nietert, 70, New Haven. Police said Freese was looking down at his radio when he struck a trailer being pulled behind Nietert’s vehicle.

Freese struck the trailer and then struck Nietert’s vehicle. Nietert’s vehicle ended up in the grass on its roof. Nietert was pinned inside his pickup truck.

Nietert was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with bruising to his chest and arm. He also complained of pain, but a sheriff’s department report said he didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

Freese complained of pain in his leg, but was also not seriously hurt.

The Waterloo Fire Department, DeKalb EMS, Indiana State Police, Ashley Police Department, and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the crash investigation.

The crash is under investigation.