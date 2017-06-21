Las Vegas ties record high of 117 degrees

PHOENIX (AP) — Las Vegas has tied its record high temperature of 117 degrees (47.2 degrees Celsius) as a weather system continues to bring scorching heat to the Southwest U.S.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas says the record was tied at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. Meteorologist Chris Outler says it is possible that the heat wave affecting the area could push thermometers to hit the same temperature again Wednesday.

The first day of summer brought some of the worst heat the Southwest U.S. has seen in years, forcing flights to be canceled, straining the power grid and making life miserable for some.

At McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, airlines cancelled at least one flight and delayed at least two others because of the heat.

The last time Las Vegas saw 117-degree temperatures was June 30, 2013.

