Interim Kosciusko Co. sheriff chosen to fill position

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Former Kosciusko County Sheriff and current acting Sheriff William “Rocky” Goshert has been selected to replace Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine, who was removed from office after pleading guilty to a felony charge this spring.

A caucus was held Wednesday night in which 69 Republicans voted to chose the new sheriff.

The six candidates who wanted the position were:

Former Warsaw Police officer Jordan Foreman

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s detective Josh Spangle

Former Indiana State Police Commander Louis “Bill” Brown

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s work release center employee Kelly Prater

Indiana State Trooper Kyle Dukes

Former Kosciusko County Sheriff and current acting Kosciusko County Sheriff William “Rocky” Goshert

Roventine pleaded guilty in April to a single charge of Level 6 felony Intimidation and was sentenced to one year of probation. In February 2016, Rovenstine was indicted on 10 felony charges after investigators found he accepted $40,000 in bribes so favors could be granted to a jail inmate, then intimidated a Warsaw Police Department detective who had suspicions of Rovenstine’s activities.

A plea deal with prosecutors dropped nine of those 10 charges and kept Rovenstine out of prison.

Rovenstine was elected in 2014. Goshert will complete his four-year term.