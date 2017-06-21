Homeless man hit by street sweeper, suffers minor injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 52-year-old homeless man has suffered minor injuries after being struck by a street sweeper in downtown Indianapolis.

WRTV-TV reports Wednesday that police are looking for the street sweeper that hit Patrick Fields with its side view mirror as he was trying to flag the vehicle down to discuss flooding beneath a railroad bridge following a rainfall.

Fields was struck early Tuesday morning and told police the operator of the street sweeper “must not have seen him.”

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works tells the television station that the street sweeper could have been contracted by an outside agency.

