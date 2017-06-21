Excise police seize thousands of counterfeit item from 11 businesses

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WANE) Officers with Indiana State Excise Police seized over 2,000 counterfeit items Tuesday from 11 businesses located in seven counties according to a news release issued by a department spokesperson.

A total of 2,262 items including hats, sunglasses, shirts and purses were confiscated. The goods were imitations of MLB, NCAA, Ray Ban, Under Armour, Michael Kors, Gucci and Monster brands.

The businesses located in Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley and Union counties were all cited on a preliminary charge of Public Nuisance.

The Indiana State Excise Police were assisted by two investigators from Advanced Investigative Services.

The following businesses were cited:

The Moores Hill Food Mart, 13891 State Road 350, Moores Hill

New Point Food Mart, 1810 South 850E, New Point

Batesville Food Mart, 1340 East State Road 46, Batesville

Batesville Shell, 1029 State Road 229, Batesville

Indiana Trail BP, 7474 East Hwy 350, Milan

Rising Sun BP, 632 N. High St., Rising Sun

Brookville Food Mart, 1010 Main St., Brookville

Dillsboro BP, 15313 US 50 Suite A, Dillsboro

Rainbow Food Mart, 5987 South State Road 101, Liberty

Delaware BP, 4900 North State Road 129, Osgood

North Vernon Mini Mart, 895 S. State St., North Vernon