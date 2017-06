FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Canterbury scoring machine Mason VanHouten is heading out to California for college – just not to the program she originally signed with.

VanHouten signed with Cal State Fullerton back in November. However, when the school fired coach Daron Park VanHouten was granted her release recently committed to Long Beach State.

As a senior, VanHouten averaged 21.4 points for the Cavaliers after averaging 23.4 points as a junior.