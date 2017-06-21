Blackmon Jr. feels surreal as he awaits NBA Draft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – James Blackmon Jr. isn’t nervous, he’s ready.

The Marion High School and Indiana graduate is confident in his ability and what he was able to show teams as he awaits his name being called in the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Blackmon Jr. worked out for 15 or 16 different teams – six teams in six days during one stretch – and he feels confident in what they were saying to him. His versatility on offense as he’s able to play point guard or shooting guard makes him a valuable asset to a team.

In his final year in Bloomington, Blackmon Jr. averaged 17.0 points, 48. rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

He’s projected to go lote in the second round of the draft or go undrafted.