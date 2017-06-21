Arrest made in arson at Auburn Penguin Point

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) An arrest has been made in an arson investigation related to a fire at the Penguin Point restaurant in Auburn.

Jessica A. Sweitzer, 26, has been charged with felony arson and burglary, the fallout from a “suspicious” fire reported at the eatery early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called just after 4:30 a.m. to the restaurant at 705 W. Seventh St. on a report of a fire when someone called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the building. Auburn firefighters had the fire under control shortly after 5 a.m.

Detectives with the Auburn Police Department and the Indiana State Fire Marshal called in to investigate further found that that someone had forced their way into the restaurant and had set a fire in the middle of the building. Indiana State Police Crime Scene technicians were called in to assist and collect evidence.

Authorities offered up to $5,000 for information about the case that could lead to an arrest.

Police said in a report Wednesday that they were led to Sweitzer from “several tips” and related evidence. No other information was released.