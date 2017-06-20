West All-Stars top TinCap trio, East All-Stars 5-2

MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – The solid play of TinCaps Logan Allen, Jorge Oña, and Fernando Tatis wasn’t enough to spur the East All-Stars to victory, as the West All-Star won the 2017 Midwest League All-Star game 5-2 at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan on Tuesday night.

Oña, who was the starting designated hitter for the East, went 1-for-2 with a single in the bottom of the first. Allen faced just one batter, striking out the lone hitter he faced to open the top of the sixth. Tatis subbed in a shortstop and went 0-for-1 at the plate.

Wisconsin’s Monte Harrison stole the show, hitting a solo home run in the seventh and a two-run shot in the ninth, to lead the West to victory.

The TinCaps open the second half of the Midwest League season with a 4-game series in Bowling Green beginning on Thursday night.