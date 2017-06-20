WANE-TV to play Adams Radio Group in charity softball game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A team from WANE-TV will face a squad from Adams Radio Group in a charity softball game to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

The 2nd annual Anne Kostoff Memorial Softball Game for will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Saint Francis baseball diamond. WANE-TV personalities like weekend meteorologist Hannah Strong and weekend sports anchor Andy McDonnell will play alongside Adams Radio Group hosts Randy Alomar, Travis Walker and more.

The public is invited to attend.

News-Sentinel sports writer Blake Sebring will call the game.

Jonathan Thomas created the annual event in 2016 as an Eagle Scout project. He chose the Alzheimer’s Association to honor his grandmother Anne “Baba” Kostoff, who fought Alzheimer’s before passing away in May 2015.

Boy scouts from Troop 12 will prepare for the game and volunteer during the game. They will collect donations of life-size baby dolls and MP3 players with headphones, which will be given to local Alzheimer’s patients. Monetary donations can also be made at act.alz.org.

NOTE: The WANE-TV team beat Adams Radio Group 15-1 in last year’s game.