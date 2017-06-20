US ‘strongly condemns’ attack near London mosque

LONDON (AP) — The United States says it “strongly condemns” an attack near a mosque in London and that the attack appears to have targeted Muslim worshippers.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the U.S. stands with the U.K. and is ready to provide any help that British officials would find helpful. She’s calling the incident a “terrorist attack.”

A large white van driven by a man identified as 47-year-old Darren Osborne apparently swerved into a group of Muslims who were leaving evening prayers early Monday. At least nine people were injured.

Nauert says the U.S. is extending sympathy to the families and communities of the victims and hopes the wounded recover quickly.

She says the U.S. commends the first responders and the bystanders for their courage in apprehending the attacker until police arrived.

The State Department says the U.S. and the U.K. remain committed to fighting “the plague of terrorism.”

