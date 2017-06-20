The Latest: WI attorney general happy redistricting on hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is praising the Supreme Court’s decision to put on hold an earlier ruling that new legislative maps be drawn.

The court on Monday stayed a ruling requiring the Republican-controlled Legislature to draw new maps by November. The court also announced it will hear arguments in the case brought by Democrats challenging the constitutionality of the existing maps.

Schimel says the stay “preserves the Legislature’s time, effort and resources while this case is pending.”

Campaign Legal Center attorney Paul Smith is the lead lawyer in the case challenging the maps. Smith says the court can decide the case in time for new maps to be drawn for the 2018 fall election.

