Shooter: ‘I killed another man under heat’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man initially charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Fort Wayne’s southeast side last July admitted to a lesser charge.

Davon Burden pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court early Tuesday to a single charge of voluntary manslaughter in the July 4, 2016, death of 28-year-old Dominic Javon Norton in the 4100 block of Euclid Avenue. In a deal with prosecutors, felony charges of murder and criminal recklessness, as well as a sentence enhancement for using a gun in the crime, will be dropped.

Fort Wayne Police were called just before midnight on a report of a fight. While police were en route, they were notified there was a shooting victim. They found Norton down and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived.

Norton was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but he was later downgraded to critical before he died.

Preliminary information indicates a fight broke out near the front door of a home, and shots were fired. Norton was struck inside the home, police said.

Burden was named a ‘person of interest’ in the killing days later.

In court Tuesday, when asked what makes him guilty, Burden said, “I killed another man under heat.”

Burden faces up to 30 years at his sentencing July 28.