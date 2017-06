GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Evansville television station is reporting that two people killed in a crash Monday on I-69 in southern Indiana were from Fort Wayne.

WEHT/WTVW says the driver of the vehicle involved has been identified by the Gibson County Coroner as 35-year-old Thomas Bibe Jr., and the passenger has been identified as Lashonda Lambert-Clay, who was 34.

The crash happened on Interstate 69 north of State Road 68 and a couple miles south of the Fort Branch exit.