Police search for suspect in ‘multiple’ armed robberies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are searching for a suspect in “multiple” armed robberies in and around Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department i early Tuesday issued a press release asking for the public’s help in locating 44-year-old Tracy Lloyd. Police said Lloyd is wanted for multiple armed robberies around Fort Wayne and Allen County.

Details of the crimes were not released.

Lloyd is described as a white man, 5-feet-8 and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Lloyd is asked to call (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).